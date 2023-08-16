Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

Latest News

Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Brandon Case and his father Gregory Case were indicted in November on charges of attempted...
WATCH: Day 2 of trial begins for men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver
WATCH: Day 2 of trial for men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver