Driver survives wreck after losing control, flipping SUV on I-20W near Flowers exit(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver managed to escape their SUV after losing control and flipping the vehicle several times Wednesday morning, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 West, just west of the Flowers exit.

The vehicle, a gray SUV, was upside down in the treeline when first responders arrived on the scene.

A good samaritan who witnessed the crash stopped to assist the driver and call 911.

The driver of the vehicle was able to free themselves and get out of the SUV, VDN reports.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.

The driver was transported to Merit Health River Region.

