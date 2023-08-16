Promote Your Business
Bond set at $1M for suspect in pregnant teen murder in Laurel

Court testimonies also highlighted that Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville, admitted to investigators that he did the crime when he was brought in for questioning.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for the suspect involved in the shooting death of a pregnant teenager in Laurel.

18-year-old Tavaris Atwood of Taylorsville had his bond set at $1 million during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Atwood is accused of murdering 16-year-old Alisha McLemore after police found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while responding to a shooting on North 2nd Avenue Monday night. Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox said Atwood is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel

During the court hearing, it was determined that the victim, 16-year-old Alish McLemore, was 29 weeks pregnant at the time she was killed.

A witness revealed to the court during their testimony that Atwood and McLemore were arguing before the shooting.

Court testimonies also highlighted that Atwood admitted to investigators that he did the crime when he was brought in for questioning.

Atwood was ordered not to contact the family of the victim.

Police official reacts to shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel

Updates will be given as soon as more information is available.

