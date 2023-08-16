St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

13 inmates graduate Ole Miss program

“The Prison-to-College pipeline Program”
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman had 13 inmates to graduate college-level courses offered by the University of Mississippi Tuesday.

The class of 13 was racially diverse, with both black and white inmates who had signed up for intensive coursework that studied race relations in America, focusing particularly on the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Various books about Dr. King comprised the curriculum.

This summer, professors from Ole Miss taught the various courses both online and in person at the prison as part of a 9-year-old educational program sponsored by the University of Mississippi called “The Prison-to-College Pipeline Program.”

Inmate students have already attained their GEDs to enter the program, which is designed to “smoothly transition them to college coursework.” Faculty and former faculty of Ole Miss serve as instructors. Those inmates who take the courses for college credit are working toward 4-year degrees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county

Latest News

Talks of closing Jackson Zoo emerge during budget hearings
Saint Andrew’s football team unveils exciting upgrades ahead of season opener
Pearl football preview
WLBT at 10p
Jackson City Council approves new property insurance contract.
City scrambling to pay for $2M increase in property insurance premium