‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people are wanted in connection to a shooting at the Northpark Mall.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured. One bystander was injured by shrapnel but refused medical attention. Another victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City with a gunshot wound to the hip, a press release says.

According to the press release, a group of six men began fighting in the Food Court area of the mall, which led to one gunshot being fired.

With the assistance of Capitol Police and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was brought under control, and part of Northpark was closed until the scene could be cleared.

Arrest warrants were issued for the following:

20-year-old James Earl Cole, Jr., of Benton

21-year-old Kyandre Rahkeem Harris, of Yazoo City

24-year-old Jamari Jaquez Brown, of Yazoo City

20-year-old Jalen Deonte Carter, of Yazoo City

“The City of Ridgeland is working with the management of Northpark to end this unacceptable activity,” a press release said. “You will see an increased law enforcement presence in this area. Northpark is a major shopping destination in the State of Mississippi, and the men and women of the Ridgeland Police Department remain dedicated to the safety of shoppers at Northpark.”

This marks the second shooting to take place inside the mall in the last 12 months.

