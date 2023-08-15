Woman, two children survive overnight house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her two children escaped an overnight house fire in Jackson.

The family said their fire alarm woke them up in the middle of the night.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on Boozier Drive, near McCluer Road in south Jackson.

WLBT crews found firefighters surveying the damaged home, but there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.