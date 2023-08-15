St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Woman, two children survive overnight house fire in Jackson

Woman, two children survive overnight house fire in Jackson
Woman, two children survive overnight house fire in Jackson(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her two children escaped an overnight house fire in Jackson.

The family said their fire alarm woke them up in the middle of the night.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on Boozier Drive, near McCluer Road in south Jackson.

WLBT crews found firefighters surveying the damaged home, but there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
‘This is absolutely sad:’ JPD’s interim police chief visits scene of weekend shooting, promises change
Extreme heat can take a toll on your mental health
WLBT at 10p - clipped version