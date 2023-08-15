Trial begins for 2 men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A trial is set to begin Tuesday for two white men who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had just made a delivery.

Brandon Case and his father Gregory Case were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022.

Gibson, who was 24 at the time, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire sparked social media complaints of racism in Brookhaven.

During a press conference after the incident, Gibson said he was wearing his FedEx uniform and driving an umarked van.

FedEx had rented it. He dropped off a package at a house.

The 24-year-old said as he was leaving, he saw a white pickup truck pulling away from another house on the same large lot.

Gibson said the pickup driver tried to cut him off as he left the driveway. Gibson said he swerved around the driver.

He then was met by a second man who had a gun pointed at the van and was motioning for him to stop. Gibson said the man fired as he drove away, damaging the van and packages inside.

He said the white pickup chased him to Interstate 55 near Brookhaven before stopping.

Gibson’s attorney, Carlos Moore, has compared this ordeal to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white strangers chased him and shot him with a shotgun.

