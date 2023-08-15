‘This is absolutely sad:’ JPD’s interim police chief visits scene of weekend shooting, promises change

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade was in disbelief Monday as he walked through the McDonald’s that was shot up over the weekend.

The shooting is being investigated by Capitol Police, but Wade says his department stands ready and willing to help in any way possible.

“These are big holes. These are [from] assault rifles. That’s what it appears to be to me,” Wade said as he pointed to several different bullet holes.

As Wade took a look at the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting that left the McDonald’s off Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Avenue riddled with bullet holes, he expressed particular concern over how close the bullets came to taking a child’s life.

“This was in the playground area where the kids are, and we’ve got all these bullet holes. If a child had been in here, oh my goodness,” he said. “This is sad. This is absolutely sad.”

Wade took time to assure the restaurant’s general manager that JPD will work in lockstep with Capitol Police to make sure the person or people responsible for the shooting are held accountable.

He also says his department has already implemented a strategy to increase police presence in the area and ensure the McDonald’s and other nearby businesses are safe.

“This is the issue that I’ve seen as interim chief - we have a population here in the city of Jackson that doesn’t know how to deal with conflict. They also have no value for human life. Then you compound that with the availability and accessibility of guns, specifically assault rifles, and that has gotten us to where we are right now,” he said. “We have to do better. The citizens deserve better. They deserve to be able to go to McDonald’s and not be involved in a shootout.”

Wade says Jackson residents cannot continue to normalize this type of senseless behavior, and it will not be tolerated for as long as he’s chief of police.

“It could have easily been a baby, a child, a four-year-old enjoying the playground, and they could have lost their life on Saturday afternoon,” Wade said. “They cannot just be another number. This is somebody’s family, friend, or loved one, and we cannot tolerate this type of activity here in the city of Jackson. I will not.”

Wade says he looks forward to serving his remaining 15 days as interim chief and hopes to continue leading the department for the foreseeable future.

However, he says he respects the process and will respect whatever decision the mayor makes.

“At the end of the day, this is not about me. It’s about getting more police officers on the street. It’s about police officers feeling good about being a police officer in Jackson. It’s about me fighting for raises for our civilian and sworn personnel. That’s what it’s about. It’s not about me. It’s about the citizens and these police officers.”

