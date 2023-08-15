Things To Know Tuesday, August 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘This is absolutely sad:’ JPD’s interim police chief visits scene of weekend shooting, promises change

Jackson Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade was in disbelief Monday as he walked through the McDonald’s that was shot up over the weekend. The shooting is being investigated by Capitol Police, but Wade says his department stands ready and willing to help in any way possible. “These are big holes. These are [from] assault rifles. That’s what it appears to be to me,” Wade said as he pointed to several different bullet holes.

2. Businesses inside Northpark Mall call for more security measures after Saturday shooting

Saturday’s shooting inside Northpark Mall has many vendors there asking, what can be done to improve safety? Two days after the incident, businesses are hoping mall owners will take steps toward change. It’s something the owner of Big Fella Kicks, Lige Mims, says he never thought he’d have to deal with when moving his business into Northpark Mall. “Just a typical Saturday, customers coming in, and we heard two light gunshots. We didn’t really know how to react to it because it’s just the mall. Whoever thought, you know, gunshots would go off in the mall?” Mims said.

3. ‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

All six former Rankin County deputies entered a guilty plea Monday to state charges of beating and torturing two Black men. They had already pleaded guilty to federal charges. The six bills of information — one for each former law enforcement officer — list the violations of state law, but do not go into detail like the federal filings from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, first unsealed two weeks ago. “To my knowledge, never in the history of Mississippi have, in particular, white officers been held to account for brutality against Black victims. To my knowledge, this is the first time that this has occurred. So we’re certainly happy about that,” said Trent Walker, who represents the victims in this case.

