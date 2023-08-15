St. Jude Dream Home
Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source: WJLA/JOE BISHOP-HENCHMAN/JACOB HENSLEY/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WUSA) - A tragedy happened at a dog daycare in the District of Columbia.

It flooded Monday afternoon after a strong storm passed through.

Several dogs died when the water quickly rose in the building.

Employees had to swim out to save themselves, but they were able to rescue about 20 dogs with the help of first responders.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has flooded. A year ago, they were able to get all 50 dogs at the facility to safety during a storm.

A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility in Washington, D.C.(Source: WUSA/CNN)

