Saint Andrew’s football team unveils exciting upgrades ahead of season opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Saint Andrew’s football team is gearing up for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Johnny Nichols shared his optimism, stating, “Oh, we’re excited. It’s going to be a great year. We’ve got a lot of things going on here at Saint Andrew’s.”

Over the summer, the team has been putting in work to get better and take it up a notch out there on the field. With a few new additions, that task may be a little easier.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting changes this year,” Coach Nichols continued. “With our new turf field, and our new jumbotron and new field, the athletics facility is going to be really great for 2023.”

The excitement surrounding these upgrades is infectious. The new facilities are expected to be completed just in time for the team’s home opener, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the season’s kickoff.

“Oh! I absolutely can’t wait,” Friend Walker, the senior quarterback, said. “Being my senior year, it couldn’t have happened any other way. They’re even redoing the deck. It looks really good, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Among all the upgrades, one senior player, Larry Johnson, says he is really excited about the jumbotron. “They said every time I get a sack, they’re going to pull up a video of me,” Johnson said. “I take a selfie with the football in my hand, and that’s going to be up on the jumbotron.”

Despite the changes to the athletic facility, one thing remains constant — the team’s unity and brotherhood.

“This year, we have everybody back, and we’re really excited. They’ve been together as a team, one unit, and they’ve been working really hard,” Coach Nichols emphasized.

“Our team is so close together that we’d do anything for each other,” Johnson said. “We’re just such a close-knit team, and I believe that that’ll help us. The chemistry will absolutely help us this season.”

Over the past two years, the Saints have missed out on the playoffs. However, the team is now competing in the 2A division and is determined to turn things around.

“This year, a playoff run would be nice, and I think we’ve got a good shot,” Walker said. “But I would just give all of the glory to God because it won’t be by any of our credit or anything we’ve done, but it will be all to His glory.”

