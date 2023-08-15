St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

FILE - Peyton Manning looks on at his Ring of Fame induction ceremony during an NFL football...
FILE - Peyton Manning looks on at his Ring of Fame induction ceremony during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. The University of Tennessee announced Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.

Just call him Professor Manning.

The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.

“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.

Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
FILE - Carlos De Oliveira, center, the property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate,...
Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty to charges in Trump’s classified documents case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy