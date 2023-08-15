Is a current lawsuit preventing Jackson from seeking a long-term trash collector?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another lawsuit likely is preventing the city of Jackson from advertising for a long-term trash-hauling contract, so says Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Trash was again a major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The discussion, which was relatively calm, culminated with the mayor walking out of the meeting after the council president refused to let him finish talking.

The discussion item was brought up by Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, who asked for an update on the city’s efforts to hire a new contractor, saying he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened back in April.

That month, the city was without residential garbage collections for more than two weeks after the mayor and council refused to agree on bringing on a contractor.

Jackson is currently facing millions of dollars in fines from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for failing to have pickup services during that time.

“This comes from a lot of input from my folks who said, basically during that period of time, there was a recognized failure of government,” Hartley said. “So, since we have time now, I just want to get an update on what [we are] doing to prevent another government crisis.”

Lumumba said the city hasn’t taken any action and likely won’t until the courts rule in the case brought by Richard’s Disposal.

“We have a pending case before the circuit court and we are unable, or we do not think that it is legally prudent, to issue an RFP when there’s a case against the city,” the mayor said. “The court can make a decision any day. It’s in their hands to make that decision.”

“If we come to a conclusion that we’re going to issue an RFP before that ruling, then we will bring it back to you. But we’re waiting on the court to issue its opinion against the city.”

In April, the New Orleans-based Richard’s filed suit against the city after the council refused to award it a six-year, $54 million contract at a special meeting on April 1.

The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Attorneys for the company said the council’s vote should be overturned and that their client should be awarded the contract, as well as any damages incurred for not receiving it.

The case was filed on April 10. The final entry in the case was April 20, when the city filed a response.

Council President Aaron Banks asked City Attorney Catoria Martin whether city government should stop just because of pending litigation.

“Five months... something has to be presented. Is it the intention, on the record, of the administration to put forth a contract on a three-year-old RFP?” Banks asked.

The city’s current contract with Richard’s ends on March 31. If the city issues an RFP, it needs to do so soon, in order for a contractor to be vetted and brought before the council for approval before that contract expires.

“It is in the intention of the administration to listen to the court’s response and make determinations accordingly,” Lumumba said.

Banks urged the mayor to contact Richard’s and tell them a new RFP is needed because “we don’t want to end up here again. We can’t afford to end up here again,” he said.

“I’m sure that if you say, ‘Richard’s, look, there have been some relationship issues. We’re trying to work together... We’re trying to be unified. Could you drop this and let me issue another RFP?’” Banks said. “I’m sure you can ask, so you can just move on and not have another divisive year.”

Lumumba said he would not talk to Richard’s about dropping the lawsuit and said issuing a new RFP would likely mean higher costs for residents.

“We’re talking about a garbage contract, if we do another RFP, [it] will likely cost the residents $40 to $60 a month more than what they’re paying,” he said. “We know gas prices have gone up, all the CPI... and the costs of acquiring trucks have skyrocketed.”

“We know if we do another RFP, this is a paid-for service. And so, it’s not coming out of some obscure budget line that we’ll just make an adjustment for,” he said. “This is going to come directly from the residents.”

Hartley said he wasn’t sure what the outcome of a new RFP would be, but said it’s needed to ensure fairness, getting the lowest price for customers, and ensuring the city gets the service it needs.

“I think that it would behoove the legislative and executive branch to look at this and, as the president said, do some kind of compromise. But we have to move forward,” he said. “People are not going to stand for this to happen again... So, we need to be getting on it, and we need to be getting on it right now.”

