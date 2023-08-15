St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Foul play not suspected after body found in Mississippi River, officials say

Mississippi River (generic).
Mississippi River (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River late Monday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police said the body was found in the water by a dredging company that was working in the river.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard called officials to respond to River Road not far from BREC’s Farr Park around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

EBRSO Maritime recovered the body from the river and turned it over to the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

Officials are working with the LSU Faces Lab for identification.

Deputies said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

Latest News

Lee Vance
Council names JPD headquarters after the late Chief/Sheriff Lee Vance
Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, August 15
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast