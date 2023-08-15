First Alert Forecast: turning slightly cooler, less humid in the wake of cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Drier and slightly cooler air will be gradually filtering in today as a cold front tracks southward across the area. Highs are expected to range from the upper 80s to the north, lower 90s near I-20, and middle 90s farther south where it will be a bit warmer. Tonight will also consist of cooler conditions with drier air and clear skies in place. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the 60s by morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will keep the pleasant conditions around for Wednesday in the wake of the front. After starting the day in the 60s, high temperatures by the afternoon should top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a nice northerly breeze. Our weather will stay pleasant and quiet into tomorrow night as temperatures fall back to the 60s by Thursday morning.

EXTENEDED FORECAST: After a brief and nice break from the excessive heat, we will quickly see it return by the end of the week as upper-level riding builds back across the area. We should see high temperatures back in the 100s as early as Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Chances for rain also look slim to none during this time, which will keep the threat for wildfire danger around. Make sure to heed to burn bans in effect.

