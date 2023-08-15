St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

First Alert Forecast: relief continues through mid-week before we trend hotter into the weekend

Heating back up by late week
Heating back up by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Cooler conditions are in the forecast tonight as drier and slightly cooler air settles in behind a cold front. Temperatures will fall to the 70s this evening before bottoming out in the middle 60s overnight under a mostly clear sky. It should feel very pleasant and comfortable stepping out the door for work and school in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will keep this beautiful weather going on Wednesday with the cold front now off to our south. After starting the day in the 60s, high temperatures by the afternoon should top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a nice northerly breeze. Our weather will stay pleasant and quiet into tomorrow night as temperatures fall back to the 60s by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a brief and nice break from the excessive heat, we will quickly see it return by the end of the week as upper-level riding builds back across the area. We should see high temperatures back in the 100s as early as Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Chances for rain also look slim to none during this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

Latest News

Heating back up by late week
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly cooler, less humid in the wake of cold front
Try to avoid burning as we continue to see almost no rain.
Brief Heat Relief
Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Slightly cooler and less humid by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and less humid for next couple of days