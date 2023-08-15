First Alert Forecast: relief continues through mid-week before we trend hotter into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Cooler conditions are in the forecast tonight as drier and slightly cooler air settles in behind a cold front. Temperatures will fall to the 70s this evening before bottoming out in the middle 60s overnight under a mostly clear sky. It should feel very pleasant and comfortable stepping out the door for work and school in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will keep this beautiful weather going on Wednesday with the cold front now off to our south. After starting the day in the 60s, high temperatures by the afternoon should top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a nice northerly breeze. Our weather will stay pleasant and quiet into tomorrow night as temperatures fall back to the 60s by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a brief and nice break from the excessive heat, we will quickly see it return by the end of the week as upper-level riding builds back across the area. We should see high temperatures back in the 100s as early as Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Chances for rain also look slim to none during this time.

