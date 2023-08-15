Council names JPD headquarters after the late Chief/Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s police headquarters is being renamed to honor one of the city’s most popular former chiefs and a man described as a “true police officer.”

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to rename the Jackson Police Department/Judicial Administration Center/Municipal Court Building after the late Chief and Sheriff Lee Dan Vance.

The vote comes more than two years after Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed renaming the Pascagoula Street facility after Vance, who died in 2021 after coming down with COVID-19.

“What we want to do is make sure we show true respect for a true police officer,” Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “This young man gave up his life in terms of working, working, working... for the city of Jackson, for the police department.”

“He’s a law enforcement person at heart and to honor him with this designation would be a step in the right direction.”

Cpt. Christian Vance thanked Councilman Stokes on behalf of the Vance family, saying his uncle was truly a hometown hero.

Vance was recently honored by Stokes with the first Lee D. Vance Leadership Award.

“I don’t decorate my office, because [with] JPD, sometimes you get moved around,” he said. “But I always keep that with me... because it means a whole lot because it’s named after somebody who loved the city like a living, breathing person.”

Vance served for more than 30 years with the Jackson Police Department, eventually rising to the rank of chief. He later was elected sheriff in 2019.

“There is no better way to honor our heroes than to honor them posthumously and for things to go on in their name, and for the people who represent what they represented to come and go in a building named after them.”

