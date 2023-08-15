St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Coroner: Bodies of 2 men found in different areas of Jackson Tuesday morning

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were discovered shot dead Tuesday morning in two different locations in Jackson.

One of the men was found on Segoura Avenue, and the other was discovered on Forest Avenue.

Neither had an ID on them, the coroner said.

Fingerprints of both men have now been sent to the State Crime Lab.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

Latest News

Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
-
Victim identified in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
This combination of booking photos provided by Lincoln County, Miss., Sheriff's Department show...
Trial begins for 2 men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver