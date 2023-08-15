Coroner: Bodies of 2 men found in different areas of Jackson Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were discovered shot dead Tuesday morning in two different locations in Jackson.

One of the men was found on Segoura Avenue, and the other was discovered on Forest Avenue.

Neither had an ID on them, the coroner said.

Fingerprints of both men have now been sent to the State Crime Lab.

