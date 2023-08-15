Brief Heat Relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While brief relief from the heat is settling in, wildfire danger persists across the area.

This morning’s cold front will bring much-needed changes to our temperatures, but the rain we would typically hope to see along the frontal boundary will skip most of us. This will leave conditions abnormally dry for this time of year. Many counties are under burn bans, but even if you aren’t you should be wary of burning anything outdoors as gusty winds on top of the already excessive dryness will exacerbate the wildfire danger. Highs today will top out in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies sticking around.

Tomorrow will see temperatures even cooler with early morning lows in the 60s (what!) and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. I hope you get a chance to enjoy this “cooler” weather while it lasts because it will be short lived.

Thursday things start heating back up rather quickly. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s, and by Friday we will be back in the triple digits. Rain will continue to elude us through this coming weekend.

