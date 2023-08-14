Things To Know Monday, August 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘Rankin County 6′ expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday after AG follows feds’ lead

Court documents filed by the Attorney General’s office suggest the six former Rankin County law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty in federal court to beating and torturing two Black men will do the same to state charges Monday. The six bills of information — one for each former law enforcement officer — list the violations of state law, but do not go into detail like the federal filings from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, first unsealed two weeks ago. Former Rankin County Deputy Hunter Elward, the man who shot Michael Corey Jenkins in the mouth during a night of torture and sexual assault, remains charged with the most serious crimes, facing aggravated assault, home invasion, and conspiracy charges.

2. Deadline for the City of Jackson to make Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade permanent quickly approaches

There are just 17 days left for city leaders to decide who they want to lead the Jackson Police Department for the foreseeable future. Now, many are calling for Interim Chief Joseph Wade to stay as the city’s top cop while the clock ticks down. “The current Chief of Police is an interim. Under state law, you can only be an interim for a certain period of time, I believe it’s 90 days,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

3. Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall

Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating a shooting inside the Northpark Mall that left one person injured. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says the incident happened in the food court on Saturday afternoon. A witness tells 3 On Your Side that a fight broke out in the food court, which led to gunshots ringing out. Chief Myers says the people involved in the shooting are from the Yazoo City area. According to the chief, law enforcement from that area is assisting Ridgeland PD with locating witnesses and other parties involved.

