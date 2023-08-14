Roxie man killed in single vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that killed a man from Roxie.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday evening on Highway 33 in Franklin County.

Albert Nickson, 66, died when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Nickson died on the scene.

