Man dies in single vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 18 in Copiah County.
It happened Sunday around 7:20 a.m.
MHP said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by 40-year-old Christopher Walker was traveling east on Highway 18 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.
Walker died on the scene.
