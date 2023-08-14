Man dies in single vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 18 in Copiah County.

It happened Sunday around 7:20 a.m.

MHP said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by 40-year-old Christopher Walker was traveling east on Highway 18 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Walker died on the scene.

