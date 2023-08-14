Judge to vacate order governing Jackson sewer, pending comment period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ted Henifin is not in charge of Jackson’s sewer system, not just yet anyway.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate announced he would vacate the July 31 order placing Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin over the city’s sewer system to allow a public comment period to move forward.

Wingate made the decision after hearing from attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice, who told the judge they didn’t expect him to sign off on the order until after the 30-day comment period had been held.

The order was filed in District Court on July 26. Wingate signed it on July 31.

The judge initially removed the public comment period included in the 56-page document but added it back at the behest of attorneys.

“When your honor signed it on July 31, that became the order’s effective date,” DOJ Attorney Angela Mo said. “All deadlines, authorities, and obligations started running, even though... the parties did not intend for the order to become effective immediately.”

Wingate said parties did not protest him signing the order back in July, telling the courtroom the only concern was that the comment period had been removed.

“My view was we needed to do something to give the people of this city some relief,” he said. “I wanted to go ahead and move on it as fast as possible.”

Wingate was referring to the city’s failure to make progress under the 2013 sewer consent decree.

“For over 10 years, there was very little done with regard to the sewage. When the case was reopened in 2021... it was reopened acknowledging there had been many violations of that consent order,” the judge said. “I looked through the documentation to see if any motions had been filed for holding the city in contempt, for violating any orders... and I didn’t see any such motions.”

As for the stipulated order, plans were for the federal government to host a series of public meetings to gauge input after it was filed.

The order would then be modified - or possibly scrapped - based on those comments.

To date, three public meetings have been scheduled. Residents can also mail and email comments prior to August 31.

Meeting schedule:

August 21, 6-8 p.m. - JSU E-Center, 1230 Raymond Rd.

August 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center, Tougaloo College

August 22, 6-8 p.m. - Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center

The meetings are being hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, and the Department of Justice.

People in attendance will have two minutes to speak. Comments will be taken down by a court reporter, and the meeting will be moderated.

Mo said comment periods are standard practice with DOJ and EPA said a similar period was held prior to Jackson’s consent decree being approved in 2013.

Wingate asked whether any orders had been withdrawn based on comments received in other cases. He also asked whether the DOJ often held public meetings to take in those comments.

Mo was unaware of any decrees that had been abandoned as a result of comments. She told the judge public meetings had been held in higher-profile cases, including the ones following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and a coal ash spill in another state.

She wouldn’t speculate what types of comments would be offered.

Under terms of the stipulated order, the city’s sewer system would have been placed under the control of Henifin, the interim third-party water manager. Henifin, in turn, would be responsible for carrying out nearly a dozen priority projects designed to bring the sewer system into compliance with federal law.

In the two weeks that the order was in effect, Henifin had already made progress, repairing seven of the more than 200 sanitary sewer overflows going on in the city.

Henifin began the work only after speaking to the judge. An attorney asked that a second order be added to insure the third-party is not held personally responsible for any work that has already been done.

“We retained a contractor to do TV inspection and cleaning. We have retained a contractor to come in and fix broken pipes for those areas,” he said. “I only stopped on the advice of my counsel. I’m standing down until we have an order entered.”

