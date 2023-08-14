Jackson/Hinds Library System seeks $1M for building repairs, maintenance as part of 2023-24 budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A budget request from the Jackson/Hinds Library System could help get two branches reopened next year.

JHLS is asking the Jackson City Council for an additional $1 million in funding, in large part, to make repairs at two of its now-closed branches.

Executive Director Floyd Council made his budget presentation on Monday, telling city leaders that without the funds, the branches will likely remain shuttered.

“If we don’t want our buildings to deteriorate, we have to have somebody doing the maintenance, whether it’s the city or the library,” he said. “We kind of feel the library is in a better place to do the maintenance. Somebody has to give us the funding.”

Council said the $750,000 would go toward making repairs at the Richard Wright and Medgar Evers branches, while $250,000 would go toward re-establishing the library system’s maintenance office.

He says providing the allocation to the library system could speed up repairs, saying it sometimes takes weeks waiting for the city to respond to even simple requests, such as boarding up broken windows.

“This is not a new thing. Libraries always have maintenance departments. We used to have a full-time maintenance manager. Over the years, things truncated down, and some things we had to allow to go,” he said.

The request comes as branches across Jackson face structural issues. The Eudora Welty Library has been closed for months due to a lack of air conditioning there.

The branch used to be the flagship of JHLS, as well as the system’s headquarters. Servers there have since been moved to the Willie Morris Library, while much of the art in the building has been put in storage.

“We’re working with the [Mississippi] Library Commission to permanently store the art,” he said.

Meanwhile, Richard Wright has been closed for years due to plumbing and other issues, while the Evers Library, on Medgar Evers Boulevard, is only partially open due to a lack of air conditioning there.

Council said JHLS is working with the mayor’s office and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to obtain landmark status for Wright, which could make the library eligible for grants and other restoration funds.

As for Medgar Evers, what does it mean for the branch to be partially open? Patrons can only access the library’s meeting room. If they want to check out a book, a library worker must retrieve it for them.

“The quote for replacing the HVAC alone at Medgar Evers could be close to $400,000,” Council said.

Farther north, the city has yet to replace the Charles Tisdale Library, which was closed due to black mold and flooding back in 2017. The building that housed the popular branch East Northside Drive branch was demolished last year.

Then, on Old Canton Road, Willie Morris was temporarily closed earlier this year after a plumbing issue caused severe flooding in that building. The library is now reopened but patrons must get a key from the front desk to access the restroom.

Council said the issue at Morris could have been fixed for around $1,400. However, it was never properly patched and eventually led to $140,000 in damage.

“On January 28, we were at a New Orleans library conference. We got a call that water was flooding and cascading through the library,” he said. “The next morning, 60 percent of Willie Morris was flooded.”

Council President Aaron Banks asked the library director who he had informed about the problem prior to it causing such damage.

“I don’t normally interrupt, but when I hear a $1,400 problem now turn into something over $140,000... did you make the CAO or the CFO aware?” he asked.

Council told Banks he reported the problem to Public Works. However, at the time, he was unaware that his contact with the department was no longer with the city.

Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said he was not aware of the problem initially, and only found out after the library flooded.

“At that point, we moved in the fire department and the facilities team to help with the problem,” he said. “I wasn’t aware this could be resolved with $1,400.”

The council must adopt a budget by September 15. It would go into effect October 1 and run until September 30, 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.