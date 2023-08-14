First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler and less humid for next couple of days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Another toasty, but quiet evening is on tap for central Mississippi as a mostly clear sky hangs overhead. Temperature are expected to bottom out in the middle 70s in most spots by morning. A few stray showers could also try to sneak in to the north by early morning ahead of an approaching front, but chances remain low.

TUESDAY: Much needed changes in our weather pattern are heading in our direction on Tuesday. A cold front is forecast to pass southward across the area tomorrow, which will result in a break from the 100-degree weather and the humidity. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the north, lower 90s along I-20, and middle 90s farther south. Expect it to also feel less humid out as drier air funnels in on the back side of the front. It will also be cooler out tomorrow night with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will keep this pleasant and slightly cooler weather around for the middle of the work week before we quickly heat back high. By the end of the week, highs should return back to the upper 90s to lower 100s as the upper-level ridge of high pressure builds back in.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.