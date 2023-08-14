First Alert Forecast: brief break from the intense heat, humidity expected by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Near-record breaking temperatures are expected once again today to kick off the next work and school week. Highs in most locations this afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 100s under a mostly sunny sky. All of central and southwest Mississippi remains under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM this evening. Be safe and smart if you plan on spending time outside in the brutal heat. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead into tonight with low temperatures in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Much needed changes in our weather pattern are heading in our direction on Tuesday. A cold front is forecast to pass southward across the area tomorrow, which will result in a break from the 100-degree weather. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the north, lower 90s along I-20, and middle 90s farther south. Expect it to also feel less humid out as drier air funnels in on the back side of the front. It will also be cooler out tomorrow night with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will keep this pleasant and slightly cooler weather around for the middle of the work week before quickly heating back up. By the end of the week, highs should return back to the upper 90s to lower 100s as the upper-level ridge of high pressure builds back in.

