Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Southbound lanes, where the crash occurred, were expected to be closed for at least another hour as of late Monday afternoon.

