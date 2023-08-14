Excessive Heat Today; Brief Reprieve Tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More of that dangerous and annoying heat is in store for us today. Highs will top out in the low 100s again with a slight breeze and little to no rain expected. I have good news though - relief is on the way!

On Tuesday a cold front will swing through the southeast bringing cooler and drier air to the forecast. That’s right, highs will only be in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday (woot woot)! Unfortunately, it does not look like this front will bring any greater rain chances to the area.

The end of the week will bring us right back to where we started. Highs will return to the upper 90s and low 100s and we will likely start to see the mugginess creeping back in. No rain on the horizon for central MS, even through the weekend.

