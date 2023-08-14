St. Jude Dream Home
Eleven MDWFP cadets graduate from Mississippi Law Enforcement Academy

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced the graduation of eleven exceptional cadets from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy (MLEOTA) after completing a 10-week training program.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, August 3, celebrated the achievements of these cadets who have embarked on a journey to enhance public safety in the state.

This year’s graduation saw the participation of 27 agencies and over 50 graduates. MDWFP says three of its cadets were recognized for their exceptional capabilities.

  • Ben Gray - Top Cop/Overall Winner.
  • Brandon Edmondson - Top Shot Winner.
  • Dustin Floyd - Squad Leader.

In addition to MLEOTA, the cadets will have also completed an additional 16 weeks at the Mississippi Conservation Officer Training Academy (MCOTA).

“The MDWFP takes immense pride in the accomplishments of all the cadets who have successfully completed their training at MLEOTA. Their diligence, resilience, and commitment to service highlight the bright future that lies ahead for them,” a press release said.

MLEOTA Graduates
Logan McDanielBrandon EdmondsonStephan HeltonChristopher Scott
Ben GrayTonnor SegreeD’Jarvis KendrickDustin Floyd
Lane YoungConner ClarkMax Kelly

