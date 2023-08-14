Deadline for the City of Jackson to make Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade permanent quickly approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are just 17 days left for city leaders to decide who they want leading the Jackson Police Department for the foreseeable future.

Now, many are calling for Interim Chief Joseph Wade to stay as the city’s top cop while the clock ticks down.

“The current Chief of Police is an interim. Under state law, you can only be an interim for a certain period of time, I believe it’s 90 days,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade took on the role on June 1 — putting him at 73 days in a position that is only to last for 90.

But before the deadline, Councilman Stokes says it’s up to the mayor on whether the “interim” is taken off of Wade’s current title or not.

“The only person who can make the recommendation for the chief of police to the city council is the man. But that person must be confirmed by a majority member of the city council,” Stokes explained.

Residents like the Brown family say they’ve seen Wade grow into the role and hope to see him continue to serve.

“He supports us, so we support him too.”

“It seems as if he’s very sincere, and he has a lot of experience, and so he’s been doing it for, I want to say, probably over 20 years, and our family has known him for so long,” Nicholas Brown said.

But it’s not only residents wanting to see Wade remain Jackson’s top cop.

“I can speak on Chief Lee Vance before, as chief and as Sheriff, and I can also tell you he and Joe Wade have some great similarities, and he is a people person. He’s not racist. He’s not from a class of people. He’s for what’s right,” Malcolm Johnson, a friend of former Jackson Police Chief and Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance, said.

“I keep hearing this go to New York, Chicago, New Orleans big cities to bring a chief of police. By the time that person understands where Gulf Street is located or Hollywood Avenue, we’ll be two or three years down the road. We need someone with knowledge of the city of Jackson, knows the inner workings of the city of Jackson, and someone who works with our babies on a daily basis and that’s what Chief Wade has done,” Stokes said.

As of today, there is nothing on this Tuesday’s council’s agenda regarding the appointment of Wade as police chief.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.