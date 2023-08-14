Businesses inside Northpark Mall call for more security measures after Saturday shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday’s shooting inside Northpark Mall has many vendors there asking, what can be done to improve safety?

Two days after the incident, businesses are hoping mall owners will take steps toward change.

It’s something the owner of Big Fella Kicks, Lige Mims, says he never thought he’d have to deal with when moving his business into Northpark Mall.

“Just a typical Saturday, customers coming in, and we heard two light gunshots. We didn’t really know how to react to it because it’s just the mall. Whoever thought, you know, gunshots would go off in the mall?” Mims said.

Saturday afternoon, business owners inside Northpark Mall say a group of teenagers came into the food court.

“I was seeing a couple of kids. They were playing, horseplaying, you know. Once I figured they weren’t horseplaying was when everybody was on the floor. The next thing was to get all my employees, take them to the back because, like I was saying, we didn’t know what was gonna happen,” store manager of Steak Escapes, Jada Johnson, said.

Moments later, at least two gunshots rang out — hitting one person.

“We saw a crowd of people running from the food court. And, of course, we closed our doors because we didn’t exactly know what was going on,” Mims explained.

Businesses inside say Ridgeland Police quickly arrived on the scene and closed the mall soon after. But closing the mall meant hundreds of dollars were lost.

“When you close, you probably lost a good bit. Probably 400 to 500 dollars,” Johnson said.

“I think we lose quite a bit going into Sunday because Sundays are another pickup day for our customers and people that didn’t get a chance to pick up their belongings Saturday, they had to come in Sunday, and that kind of put a damper on them,” Mims said.

Now, Mims says customers could be more hesitant to come shop in the mall.

”It does put a damper on our customers coming in because now they’re coming into the only mall in Mississippi and trying to shop and may be afraid of them hurting themselves. We don’t want them being afraid for their life or putting their kids in danger because there are a lot of kids that are in the mall on a regular basis,” Mims said.

This marks the second shooting to take place inside the mall in the last 12 months, and business owners and employees are asking for more safety measures to be put in place.

“Push come to show they’re probably they start metal detectors because like you said, we don’t know what people come here with. You never know,” Johnson said.

“I would like to know more insight about security purposes and things people may bring in or seeing more Northpark security more active,” Mims said.

Monday, 3 on Your Side was inside of the mall for over an hour and only saw one security officer walking around the outside of the building.

We reached out to mall management about possible safety changes. However, they did not return our calls or email requests.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says an arrest has not been made at this time. However, they do know the people involved in the shooting are from the Yazoo City area and have marked the case as a top priority.

