Silver Alert issued for missing Brookhaven woman with Alzheimer’s

80-year-old Irma Dixon Bryant of Brookhaven
80-year-old Irma Dixon Bryant of Brookhaven
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Irma Dixon Bryant, 80, walked away from her Ingram Street home around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey pants, a black hat, and possibly a black Adidas jacket.

Dixon is five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601) 833-2424 or 911.

Sharing for Brookhaven Police Department.. Please be on the look out for Ms Irma Dixon from Ingram Street. She has...

Posted by Lincoln County (MS) Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

Deadline for the City of Jackson to make Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade permanent quickly approaches
Interim Chief Joseph Wade
