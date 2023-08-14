Silver Alert issued for missing Brookhaven woman with Alzheimer’s

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Irma Dixon Bryant, 80, walked away from her Ingram Street home around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey pants, a black hat, and possibly a black Adidas jacket.

Dixon is five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601) 833-2424 or 911.

