St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: AG Fitch reacts to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has issued a statement in response to Monday’s guilty pleas of all six former Rankin County deputies convicted of beating and torturing two Black men.

One by one Monday inside Rankin County Circuit Court, each man appeared before a judge and plead guilty to several charges including aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

The incident the men were involved in took place on January 24, in Braxton, Mississippi.

Fitch issued the following statement to the media.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey also issued the following statement in regard to Monday’s guilty pleas.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall also released a statement in reference to the officers’ actions on January 24.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

Latest News

Albert Nickson, 66, died on the scene.
Roxie man killed in single vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
File image
MDHS to replace SNAP benefits stolen through fraud
WLBT General Photo
Man dies in single vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, August 14