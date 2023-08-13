First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - By this afternoon, 103 in the shade is likely. Extreme heat is expected with peak heat index values as high as 110 to 115 degrees for multiple days. Heat related illness continues to be a major concern with prolonged outdoor activity. The excessive heat warning will be in place, at least through Monday evening. The heatwave will continue for the upcoming work week. Similar to last week, there will be some relief Tuesday and Wednesday when a cold front pushes south, then it should stall near the Gulf Coast. Rain chances remain slim through the period. But that cold front will allow for more of our viewing area to experience “not as hot” conditions. This will be very short-term, as more heat will return. The very dry air is causing increasing fire danger with hot and dry conditions along and south of I-20. All outdoor burning is discouraged. Also know that some burn bans are in effect.

