First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Totally surpassing our seasonal averages of 93 and 72 today. This morning’s low was 75 and this afternoon we topped out at 105. That breaks a record high of 104 set back in 1954. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Monday evening. Extreme heat is expected with peak heat index values as high as 110 to 115 degrees for multiple days. Heat related illness continues to be a major concern with prolonged outdoor activity.

The heatwave will continue for the upcoming work week. Similar to last week, there will be some relief Tuesday and Wednesday when a weak cold front pushes south, then it should stall near the Gulf Coast. Rain chances remain slim through the period. But that cold front will allow for more of our viewing area to experience “not as hot” conditions. This will be very short-term, as more heat will return. The very dry air is causing increasing fire danger with hot and dry conditions . Several burn bans are in effect as well as a limited threat for wildfire across the viewing area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.