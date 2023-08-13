Clinton Christian Academy aims for redemption and 4A state championship under new head coach

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year, Clinton Christian Academy struggled in district play with a 1-3 record, but this season they’re determined to turn things around. “I’m competitive, and so are these kids. We want to win, and our goal is the 4A state championship. We’re embracing those expectations,” stated Teddy Dyess, the head coach.

“We have a great team and excellent coaches guiding us. We’ll be strong this year,” commented senior Nick Watson, who plays as a Linebacker/Wide Receiver.

Despite this being Coach Teddy Dyess’ inaugural season at CCA, the team has already made him feel welcome. “It’s been a lot of fun. These kids have accepted me and bought into our vision since day 1. It’s a smooth transition. They’re a fantastic group to coach; they want to learn and improve daily. Our progress has been incredible,” Dyess noted.

The Warriors are fully committed to the goal of winning a championship. They’re absorbing Dyess’ teachings. “He’s emphasized that tough people succeed,” shared senior Timothy Thoman, Left Guard.

“He wants us to really believe and buy into the program,” added Watson.

Dyess ensures his coaching impact extends beyond the field. “Teddy Dyess is a great coach and an even better role model. He really cares about us and looks out for us daily,” Watson affirmed.

“He’s trying to get us more involved with everything, and he’s doing more fundraisers to try and get us better stuff,” said junior Wide Receiver Connor Purvis.

“These coaches love us for sure. They’ve shown up everyday hype, and they’ve been ready to go and bring the energy,” Thoman mentioned.

Clinton Christian knows a championship requires effort. “We’re working hard, showing up every day, and giving our all,” Thoman emphasized.

“We’re special, and we’re coming this year,” Watson concluded.

