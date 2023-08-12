Pearl football brings an experienced roster looking for a bounce back year in 2023

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year, the Pearl Pirates finished 2-9, including a six-game losing streak to close the season. Of the nine losses, five were by two scores or less. The Pirates believe if they can close out games better in 2023, they’ll have more success.

“We’ve just got to learn to play four quarters clean football and when something goes wrong be able to bounce back from that, and understand things are going to go wrong,” said head coach Justin Hunter. “I think that’s our big thing, when something bad happens, and it’s going to happen, just being able to push through that and make the next play.”

Though the close losses were difficult, the experience of having them will help the Pirates this season.

“It shows us that we’ve got to finish every game, every time we’ve got to claw it out. It’s not just going to be a cakewalk,” said senior offensive lineman Taccofah Lewis.

Last year, the Pirates started a lot of young players. Hunter said that’s no excuse for how the season went but views it as a strength coming into this year.

“We’re just bringing back a big nucleus of our team,” he said. “We have a lot of tenth graders, I’m excited to see them progress and get a year older, a year stronger, a year faster. You could be the best coach in America, you can’t coach experience. It’s something I’m glad that we have on our side, and a lot of key positions this year have experience.”

The Pirates have a strong junior class this year. A lot of those guys are stepping up to be leaders for this football team.

“We had some kids in our sophomore class that tried to lead, it’s just really tough as a tenth grader, trying to lead kids older than you,” Hunter said. “The same kids now are year older, they’re 11th graders, they’re doing a really good job and people are listening to them because they have all that experience, they have a little clout about them. They’re doing a really good job of leading.”

Those players taking initiative and leading by example are going to help the team this year.

“It’s very important because practice ain’t going to be good every day,” Lewis said. “So, you need somebody to come pick it up.”

“Other people that look up to you to one day want to be in that position they’re in,” said junior linebacker Kaleb Arterberry.

The Pirates open their season on August 25 in Philadelphia against Neshoba Central.

