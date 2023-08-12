Madison Central football working with mixed-experience lineup in 2023

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - In 2023, Madison Central will have a mix of experience and inexperience in their lineup.

“We have a good young group coming up, we’ve got a lot of experience defensively. Offensively, we’re trying to fill in some holes from last year, but it’s a good group of kids; they work hard, they know the expectations,” said head coach Toby Collums, who is entering year three in charge of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will rely on some players this season who do not have much varsity experience.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that played a lot of football last year, but not to the degree we want them to,” Collums said. “So, we’re probably going to have some growing pains early, but we’ll get better as the season goes along.”

However, all the players are ready to step up to fill any role needed.

“I just feel like everybody’s doing their part,” said senior offensive lineman John Griffin. “We’re mature, we have younger guys who are maturing more and more every day. It’s not little kid football anymore, it’s grown man, I could say. I feel like they’re buying into that.”

The Jaguars defense has more returning experience than the offense. But at this point in the summer, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Typically, with any football team you want your defense to be ahead of your offense,” Collums said. “If we go out there and we’re beating up on our defense every single day, it’s probably not a good thing for a football team.”

“I think it’s very helpful, iron sharpens iron,” senior wide receiver Shane Gillam said of facing the defense in practice. “They’re going to give us their best and we’re going to give them ours. When you’ve got a defense like this, there’s not a lot of defenses in the state who can compare.”

But the Jaguars will be facing some of the top talent in the state this year playing in 7A. The key to a successful season is maintaining composure no matter what happens.

“In our league, every week you’re going to face well-coached football teams, talented football players, and if you’re not ready to play, you don’t know what you’re doing schematically, then you’re going to struggle,” Collums said. “So, we’ve got to coach these guys up and be ready to go.”

“I think the key is just to not get overwhelmed, take it play by play,” Gillam said. “We’re going to make mistakes, we’re young, we’re going to have busts, but I think the most important thing is that we just keep our composure and take it to the next play.”

The Jaguars open their season against Ocean Springs at home on August 25.

