First Alert Forecast: Oppressive heat continues this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The heat continues for the start of the weekend as Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through today until 8pm this evening. However, I would expect these heat alerts to be extended again into Sunday. Temperatures didn’t cool off much overnight as will quickly warm up throughout the morning and be around low 90s by lunchtime. By this afternoon, expect temperatures to reach low 100s with heat indices ranging between 110 and 115 degrees. Mostly clear skies will continue into this evening and overnight.

Sunday: Temperatures are expected to stay hot and steamy with high humidity and forecast highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A stray shower or two could be possible in the afternoon but most of us will remain dry throughout the day. Not much cooling will take place heading into the evening as the humidity sticks around and lows will be continue to be in the upper 70s.

Extended forecast: The relentless heat sticks around to start off next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 90s and low 100s. However, a front is expected to move through on Tuesday bringing some rain chances mainly south of I-20. This could help us cool off but not by much with temperatures still in the mid 90s. Any type of relief that we see on Tuesday won’t last long as temperatures will be back in the upper 90s by the end of next week.

