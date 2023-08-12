St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Fires in Pearl snarl interstate traffic; knock out power in neighborhood

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot, dry conditions created problems in the city of Pearl and along Interstate 20 Friday.

A grass fire threatened power lines about a hundred yards off I-20. It created a lot of smoke, slowing down traffic as firefighters worked to get the situation under control.

There was a large grass fire about a hundred yards off I-20 underneath power lines at the 57-mile marker, west of Airport Road. The area was briefly blocked by a locked fence before the grass fire was extinguished.

Pearl firefighters also quickly put out a blaze that knocked out power for roughly 10 blocks in a Pearl neighborhood. It happened behind a home on Randall Drive around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

A power line leaned into a tree, igniting it. Entergy worked to have power restored by 8:33 p.m. Friday evening.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son; wife shoots and kills one suspect
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
JPD: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds inside wrecked vehicle
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
Rankin County Tax Assessor found not guilty on sexual battery, simple assault charges

Latest News

Member of the American Medical Association Board of Directors meets with Mississippi doctors to discuss health care
‘Rankin County 6′ expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday after AG follows feds’ lead
Checking in on the status of nursing shortage in Mississippi
Intense summer weather can cause damage to your home’s foundation