Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday

Drowning
Drowning(Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A child drowned Saturday afternoon at Schamberville Lake in Collinsville.

At approximately 1:30 pm, emergency officials responded to a call about a possible drowning.

The missing child was last seen playing around the lake.

According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, a few minutes after 2:00, the boy, identified as a 10-year-old black male, was discovered in the lake.

Emergency officials administered CPR, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

