Capitol Police investigating shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s in Jackson.
The incident happened on Woodrow Wilson Avenue Saturday afternoon.
WLBT crews spotted dozens of shell casings on the ground along with crime scene tape blocking off a wrecked Silver Sedan and a Chevrolet truck.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.
