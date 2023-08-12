St. Jude Dream Home
Capitol Police investigating shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s in Jackson.

The incident happened on Woodrow Wilson Avenue Saturday afternoon.

WLBT crews spotted dozens of shell casings on the ground along with crime scene tape blocking off a wrecked Silver Sedan and a Chevrolet truck.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

