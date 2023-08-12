Capitol Police investigating shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s in Jackson.

The incident happened on Woodrow Wilson Avenue Saturday afternoon.

WLBT crews spotted dozens of shell casings on the ground along with crime scene tape blocking off a wrecked Silver Sedan and a Chevrolet truck.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

