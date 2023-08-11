St. Jude Dream Home
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Day of School Photo Contest
Gigantic Grill Giveaway

Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Pascagoula Thursday night.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says 36-year-old April Rayford died in the fire.

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.

When firefighters arrived at around 7:40 p.m., they found Rayford, who had already died in the fire.

Information is very limited at this time. We will update with more information both on air and online once we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds inside wrecked vehicle
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
Jackson fire chief shows little concern for losing personnel over low wages
Jackson fire chief shows little concern for losing personnel over low wages
Monica Lee, center, speaks about her youngest son, Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man,...
Activists call for Rankin Co. Sheriff to resign after officers beat, torture two Black men

Latest News

Ballots are still being counted for Hinds County supervisors’ races
Activists call for Rankin Co. Sheriff to resign after officers beat, torture two Black men
Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, August 11