Two Vicksburg teens charged, face $1 million bond after shooting

From left to right: Antonio Turner, 18, and Avante Wilson, 19
From left to right: Antonio Turner, 18, and Avante Wilson, 19
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers are facing charges and a $1 million bond after a shooting in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, at the intersection of Polk Street and Drummond Street.

When Vicksburg Police arrived at the scene, several witnesses were interviewed and the two suspects were soon identified. Both suspects were arrested the following day.

Vicksburg natives Antonio Turner, 18, and Avante Wilson, 19, have both been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both teens appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday and were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $1 million bond.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, nobody suffered injuries, but two stray bullets struck a home near the shooting. A person was in the home when the shooting occurred.

