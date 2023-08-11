Things To Know Friday, August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Well-known actress Robin Givens in Jackson to provide message of hope for victims of domestic violence

Actress, advocate, director, and public speaker. Robin Givens wears many hats but she is in Jackson to share her message on domestic violence and finding strength and purpose. WLBT spoke with her in a 3 On Your Side Exclusive interview about her appearance Friday at Catholic Charities Journey of Hope. Robin Givens will serve as the speaker at the Journey of Hope Friday afternoon. She will focus on surviving domestic violence. Givens said, “This is something I’ve lived. And you know it’s interesting you can often find yourself in places where you didn’t intend to be. Right? And growing and being better can often, sometimes, it’s like working a muscle but I really wanted to take an experience I had and be better because of it, not bitter.”

2. Mississippi Baptist Medical Center receives burn center designation

Less than a year after the state’s only burn center closed at Merit Health, two hospitals now have burn center designations from the Department of Health. Mississippi Baptist Medical Center announced its approval in a press conference Thursday. “Getting a state designation to be a burn center is a validation of the work that we’ve been doing here,” said Dr. Derek Culnan, Medical Director of the Mississippi Burn, Hand, and Reconstruction Centers. WLBT first introduced you to Dr. Derek Culnan in January. He was treating a young patient the day we visited the new space at Baptist.

3. Carrier change causes JPS phone line issues

Some parents with children in the Jackson Public School System have recently run into issues trying to call the district. But officials are asking for patience while they upgrade the phone system. “By 8:30 a.m., she stood there in all this heat, and no bus,” said Hattie Graham. Her granddaughter wasn’t picked up by the bus Monday through Wednesday, prompting her to call Jackson Public Schools to find out why. The retiree said she was unable to reach anyone to answer her questions. “Every number you dial, it does not ring,” said Graham. “They had a hotline set up for any questions. I called the hotline Monday at 7. Finally, someone called me back after I left a message.”

