Sheriff: ‘Brazen, ambush-style killing’ in Natchez leaves 2 men dead

WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were gunned down in broad daylight Thursday in an Adams County neighborhood.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten called the incident a, “brazen ambush-style killing.”

The victims were Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24. They suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Within seconds of deputies’ arrival at the Myrtle Street scene, neighbors, friends and family began to gather there.

Before long, Patten said, they numbered in the hundreds. By then, Natchez City police were called to keep the crowd away so that evidence could be preserved. Traffic was shut down in both directions.

Those living near the scene were understandably shaken, Patten said.

“You had people in their yards just doing what they normally do when this happened,” Patten said.

By late Friday morning, four “persons of interest” had been identified and interviewed, Patten said. But officers are still sifting through potential witnesses and any information that might lead to an arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

