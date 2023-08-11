St. Jude Dream Home
See how you can comment on a judge’s order taking over Jackson’s sewer system.

Midtown Jackson sewer failure
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can now share their opinion on a judge’s order taking over Jackson’s sewer system.

In July, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate signed an order placing the city’s sewer system under the control of Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

The order went into effect on July 31. However, the judge allowed for a 30-day public comment period as requested by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Three public meetings are slated for later this month, with one set for August 21 at the Jackson State University E-Center, and two others set for August 22 at the Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center at Tougaloo College.

Meeting schedule:

  • August 21, 6-8 p.m. - JSU E-Center, 1230 Raymond Rd.
  • August 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center, Tougaloo College
  • August 22, 6-8 p.m. - Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center

The meetings are being hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Justice.

[READ: Drowning in Waste: Jackson’s sewer consent decree 10 years later]

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to register by clicking here.

Residents also can submit comments electronically, by sending them to pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.com, or can submit them via mail.

Email addressMailing address
pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.govAssistant Attorney General
U.S. DOJ - ENRD
P.O. Box 7611
Washington, D.C. 20044-7611

If mailed, comments must be postmarked no later than August 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

