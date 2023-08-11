Officials: Fire in Pearl causes large power outage
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire caused a large power outage in Pearl on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, the fire on Randall Drive was caused when a power line leaned into a tree.
Entergy is now responding to the power outage.
