Officials: Fire in Pearl causes large power outage

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire caused a large power outage in Pearl on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire on Randall Drive was caused when a power line leaned into a tree.

Entergy is now responding to the power outage.

