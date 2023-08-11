Malcolm Johnson moves into second place in Hinds County supervisor race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With votes still being counted, Malcolm Johnson has moved into second place in the race for District 5 supervisor.

As of Friday afternoon, Johnson claimed the second-place spot behind incumbent Supervisor Bobby McGowan in the Democratic Primary.

Because no candidate received a 50 percent-plus-one majority of the vote, the top-two vote-getters will advance to the Democratic primary runoff, which is slated for August 29.

“We are back in second with 991 votes,” Johnson said on social media. “Please continue praying for me.”

Floyd, meanwhile, appeared to have conceded the race Friday morning, telling followers on social media “we didn’t advance to the runoff but we’re still committed to change in Hinds County.”

However, that post could not be found on her Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Election commissioners say the final results won’t be known until next week, after the affidavit ballots are counted.

Results are expected to be certified Wednesday.

