JPD: Woman, toddler grazed by bullet while sleeping

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and a three-year-old baby.

Details are slim but this all surfaced when police say they met a woman at the hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday. She was suffering from a graze on her right arm.

The woman told JPD she was asleep when she heard a gunshot. She said a 3-year-old boy also suffered a graze on the finger.

Police discovered the crime scene on North Hill Parkway.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if this was accidental. WLBT is working to find out additional details.

